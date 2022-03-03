MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The City of Marshalltown is considering a proposal to offer cash incentives to new hires at the police department there.

Police Chief Mike Tupper made a presentation to the City Council for consideration to offer two thousand dollars in cash to new non-certified applicants. That means people who apply, but have not been trained at the Law Enforcement Academy.

“We’re planning with council approval, they’re gonna talk about again on March 14,” said Tupper, “The proposal would be $2000 if we hire the applicants so they would get $1000 right away, and then the second thousand dollars would be paid after the successfully complete probation.”

Currently Marshalltown has just one open position. But that opening has proved hard to fill.

“We opened up a hiring process in January we only had six applicants and that’s really not enough applicants for a police officer hiring process“ said Tupper. “All six of the applicants that did apply I failed in the first round of testing so we have zero applications now.”

Even down just one position, there are still scheduling challenges the department faces.

“I have two people at the Law-enforcement Academy, currently I have one person in field training, one person deployed in the military, I have one person on injury leave, so we’re working with far fewer than forty one, said Tupper. “That that that means our staff is working a lot of overtime to cover.”

The City has offered incentives for around five years to applicants who are certified to be law enforcement officers. Tupper said for anyone interested in law enforcement, now is a good time to apply.

“I like everything about being a cop,” said Tupper. Two things that I’ve always enjoyed about this job every day for almost 30 years now I can actually say I learn something new I have an opportunity to learn new things every day, and I also have a great opportunity every day to help.”