Marshalltown Police Identify Employee Killed in Early Morning Gas Station Shooting

MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA — The Marshalltown Police Department has identified the man killed in a shooting in a Casey’s store early Monday morning.

48-year-old Michael Ray West was shot-and-killed while on the job at the Casey’s on North 3rd Avenue in Marshalltown. He was shot around 3:00 am inside the store. Police are still working to identify and locate a suspect in the shooting.

They’ve released this image of the suspect captured by a surveillance camera. If you have any information on the shooting, contact the Marshalltown Police Department at 641-754-5725 or you can leave an anonymous tip for Marshall County Crime Stoppers at 641-753-1234.

Suspect in early morning shooting in Marshalltown. (Courtesy: Marshalltown Police Department )