MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown has joined a growing movement to celebrate trick-or-treat night on the Saturday before Halloween.

At a City Council meeting on Monday members and residents discussed moving the date of trick-or-treat night. One reason for the move was the scheduling conflict with trick-or-treat night and trunk-or-treat events.

Councilor and Mayor Pro-Tem Mike Ladehoff brought forth the idea because of his own personal experience with trick-or-treat night. Ladehoff said moving it to Saturday would allow individuals like him to actually celebrate Beggar’s Night with their kids, something they don’t get to do now because the night conflicts with work schedules.

One resident argued for the move as it might get more kids to participate.

Bondurant also made the permanent switch to trick-or-treating on the Saturday before Halloween last year.