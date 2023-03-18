MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown Police and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation have launched a suspicious death investigation after discovering an adult male dead inside a home.

On Friday at around 4:03 p.m. officers with the Marshalltown Police Department responded to a report of an injured person in the 600 block of West Boone Street. The caller reported that someone had been injured and was not breathing, police said.

When officers arrived they discovered 27-year-old Isaiah Montell Forest dead inside the home. According to police, the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are suspicious. An autopsy is being conducted in order to determine the cause and manner of death.

No arrests have been made at this time. The Marshalltown Police Department and the Iowa DCI are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Marshalltown Police Department at (641)754-5729. Tips can also be anonymously submitted to the Marshall County Crime Stoppers at (641)753-1234.