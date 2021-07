MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a rear-end crash that killed a motorcyclist in Marshalltown on Saturday.

A crash report says 48-year-old Shelly Anne Tuttle of Marshalltown was driving east on Main Street Road when she was hit from behind by a 17-year-old driver. The impact sent Tuttle off the motorcycle and she died at the scene. The driver in the second vehicle was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.