Marshalltown man killed during single-car crash in Polk County Saturday night

BONDURANT, Iowa — A Marshalltown man has died after a single-car rollover crash south of Bondurant Saturday night.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Joel Alvarez, who is believed to be the driver, died at the scene. A female passenger was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened at about 10:30 p.m on Hubbell Road near Prairie Drive NW. According to the investigation, Alvarez was driving northbound on Hubbell when the car started to move towards the median. They believe Alvarez then lost control and crashed into a ditch, which caused the car to roll over several times.