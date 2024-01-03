MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa- Ramon Ibarra is a Marshalltown native who lost over 200 pounds during his eight year long fitness journey.

“I was saying all the time, ‘I’m going to start tomorrow, I’m going to start tomorrow,’ but I never really make it. So, I kind of make a plan and stick to it and I see the results,” he said.

He was inspired to start eight years ago when his doctors told him incorporating fitness into his life would be beneficial for his health. He said the hardest part was building self confidence. When he began his journey, he was afraid of going to the gym because he felt like others would judge him for how he looked or how much he was sweating.

Eventually he decided to choose himself and do what would make him feel better. He started with small goals. His first routine was just walking. Now, eight years later, he’s slowly incorporating weights. His next goal is to build more muscle.

Kim Jass-Ramirez is the CEO of the Marshalltown YMCA where Ibarra is a member. She said that his journey is inspiring because it shows people that they can accomplish their goals if they stay motivated.

Jass-Ramirez said, “Just do 10 minutes. Just do a little bit at a time. If somebody tries to do too much too quickly, their motivation is probably going to fall off because they’re not going to see the success. So, we recommend that people set smaller goals that are more obtainable, or maybe more short term goals so they can reward themselves once they reached those.”

Ibarra said that he’s proud to be an example for his family and others who have the same goals that he does.

During this time of year, many people make fitness goals. A Forbes survey suggests that 48% of Americans made a new years resolution involving their physical health for 2024.

Jass-Ramirex said that during this time of year is when they see an influx in the amount of people attending her YMCA. She said setting small goals is the best way for these resolutions to come true.