MARSHALLTOWN, IOWA — A Marshalltown man is now charged with First Degree Murder for his alleged role in the stabbing death of another man earlier this month.

48-year-old Kalalizi Jean Baptiste Madogo was arrested Monday and charged with murder. Marshalltown Police say he stabbed and killed 30-year-old Yannick Mangubu on January 2nd. Police say the investigation into his death remains open and they are still accepting additional tips and information about Mangubu’s death.