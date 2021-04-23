Marshalltown Man Allegedly Stabbed Mother and Another Man

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown police say a man stabbed his mother and another man at their home on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North 2nd Street at 12:14 p.m. and found 51-year old Suzanne Bittner and 62-year-old Charles Bittner with serious stab wounds to their torsos. Police found 24-year old Kevin Butts at the home as well. Police say Butts told officers he stabbed at least one of the victims.

Butts is charged with domestic abuse assault, willful injury, and going armed with intent.

The Bittners are in stable condition.