MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — A 20-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly violently attacking two people with a baseball bat on Monday.

At around 9 a.m. officers with the Marshalltown Police Department responded to a report of a female who had been assaulted in her home in the 200 block of North 1st Avenue.

According to the police department, a man – later identified as Ktwo Esa – entered the victim’s home and hit her multiple times on the head and arms with a baseball bat. A 75-year-old male witness tried to stop Esa, but Esa also struck him with the bat, police said. Both the female and male victims suffered from large bruising, a criminal complaint states.

On Tuesday officers executed a search warrant in the 500 block of North 3rd Street where they were able to take Esa into custody.

Esa is being held at the Marshall County jail on a $50,000 cash only bond for one count of attempted murder and two counts of willful injury. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 15.