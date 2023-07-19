MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The tornado struck Marshalltown on July 19, 2018. The damage was severe. Homes west of downtown were hit, as were businesses and buildings in downtown. The Lenox Plant and JBS on the east side of town also sustained damage.

McGregor’s Furniture in downtown was also hit and took on thousands of dollars worth of damage. Employees of the store went down to huddle in the basement after they’d gotten three warnings. Their boss also called and advise everyone to head for the basement shelter.

“Then all you could hear, was kind of like the movies, like freight train, that’s exactly what it sounded like for about two minutes,” said Alex Craig, McGregor’s Store Manager. “It was quiet and so we came upstairs and we just saw everything thrown everywhere.”

Downtown Marshalltown was characterized like a war zone. Major damage to some buildings, which were later removed because the damage was so bad. More damage came on August 10, 2020 when the derecho came through.

“We have all persevered, thankfully we have a good leader, Erin McGregor, she’s a strong spirited person and helped us push through all the roadblocks that have been in our way,” said Craig. “It’s just like the people of Marshalltown and you know the Midwest in general, we don’t let stuff get us down, we push past it.”

The Marshall County Courthouse was severely damaged in the storm. Now, after $43 million dollars in repairs, the courthouse is almost ready to open to the public again.

“It’s a five year anniversary of the tornado and we are very close to opening the building back up,” said Lucas Baedke, the Marshall County Buildings and Grounds Manager. “The courts should be open and operable on August 10.”

Baedke said he contacted the District Court offices to ask what they needed, while they rebuilt the courthouse. One thing they could use is more space for lawyer meetings, and more space to hold potential jurors. Also the Court wanted to have more electronic media installed for the use of legal cases.

Tour repaired Marshall County Courthouse

Take a look inside the repaired Marshall County Courthouse that was destroyed during a 2018 EF-3 tornado.