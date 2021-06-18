Market District development breaks ground in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A massive new development project in Des Moines is underway.

Thursday, developers broke ground on what will become Des Moines’ new Market District. The redevelopment project involves a ten block industrial area surrounding East Fourth and East Market streets.

Plans call for 3,400 apartments and townhomes along with commercial and office space as well as two parks.

The goal is to make it easier for people to live and work in downtown Des Moines.

The initial work will involve infrastructure improvements like roads and storm sewers.

Don’t expect the completion of the project any time soon though. The entire project could take a decade to finish.