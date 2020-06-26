Marion Police, FBI Investigating Racist Graffiti Painted on Home

Marion, Iowa — Police in eastern Iowa are investigating racist graffiti sprayed on a home as a possible hate crime.

Marion resident Cassie Hodges posted photos on her Facebook page of the N-word painted on her home, garage door and a vehicle. “This is amerikkka,” she wrote in the post, ” I don’t even feel safe in my own home at this point.”

The Marion Police Department has contacted the FBI and the US Attorney’s Office to determine if the crime falls under hate crime statutes. At this time police are calling it a “race –based crime”.

Police and Marion mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly responded to the crime in a press release:

This morning a despicable word was discovered to have been spray painted on a home in our community. A family in Marion woke up to find they had been targeted in a race-based crime. This is utterly unacceptable and a pointed reminder that no community is immune to the impacts of racism and hate.

The Marion Police Department is investigating the crime and working with the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office to determine if this falls under the federal hate crime statute. Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Marion Police Department at 319-377-1511. Hate has no place in Marion,” said Mayor Nicolas AbouAssaly. “We must stand up to hate and we must protect our neighbors. Every Marion resident has the right to feel secure, safe and welcomed in the place they call home.”

These horrible actions do not speak for our community.

“The defining characteristic of a community is how we choose to respond,” said City Manager Lon Pluckhahn. “I cannot find words strong enough to condemn this behavior.”

Even before this incident had occurred, community leaders had been exploring strategies to engage the community in removing barriers around inclusion and diversity. This incident demonstrates the critical need for that to move forward so we can understand the experience every person has in Marion and how it may be different for some.

We challenge every Marion resident to rise above hate and be a part of the solution.”