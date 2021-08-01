Marion County general store rebuilding after truck crashes through front door

BUSSEY, Iowa — The Katy-Did’s general store is an icon the small town of Bussey, but a freak accident has closed the shop for an extended period of time.

An unattended pickup truck rolled on its own through the Katy-Did’s front door on the Fourth of July, which destroyed a large section of the store.

“I’m going to be down for about three months,” said store owner Candy Evans. “It was pretty drastic seeing my front door like that.”

Evans said it could have been worse. Insurance will cover the cost of the damages, and the store was closed when the pickup truck crashed through the storefront.

“If it happened at any other time, like while we were open, someone would have been hurt seriously or killed.”

This is not the first time the Katy-Did’s store has been in danger. Bussey residents raised thousands of dollars to save the store from closure in 2016.

Now that the Katy-Did’s is temporarily closed, residents have to travel 20 miles to Knoxville or Albia for groceries.

Evans said she plans to reopen in October, and will make the store better than ever for Bussey’s four hundred residents.

“You become family with the town and the people,” Evans said. “We’re going to refurnish the floors and move things around. It feels like a phoenix rising from the ashes.”