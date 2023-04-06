MARION COUNTY, Iowa — Dozens of people were busy on a hilltop southwest of Pleasantville picking up after a tornado hit a home here.

“This was an EF-1 tornado, the total track I think was about 16 miles long,” said Jeff Anderson, the Marion County Emergency Manager. “There was intermittent bouncing up and down, with four residential structures that were damaged, three of those we would classify it as having minor damage the one behind me obviously the one with the major damage.”

The house crews were working on had major damage to the back of the house, the garage was flattened, and the family’s possessions were scattered around the yard.

“So all in all very fortunate, no injuries, could’ve been a lot worse than it was,” said Anderson. “These folks took it pretty hard in the house.”

On Wednesday a call went out for volunteers. Two agencies responded, Habitat for Humanity from their Cedar Rapids office and Go Serv Global, based in Eagle Grove.

“We came here to help we received a call yesterday afternoon up in Waterloo said there was a homeowner down here, who needed help cleaning up after the tornado,” said Les Gunderson, from Habitat for Humanity.

The phones were also ringing at Go-Serve Global.

“He called me back a little bit later and said that there was an opportunity to come down here and help this family clean up after this tornado,” said Barb Meister, with Go Serve Global. “Daniel Baxter and I, another one of our team, came down this morning and we brought a number of people with us.”

The timing of the storm followed severe weather to the east last week. Marion County Emergency Manager Anderson spent some time on the weekend helping out in Keokuk County with storm damage. That county does not have an emergency manager, Washington County’s emergency manager has been helping out while also assisting with storm damage in Washington County.