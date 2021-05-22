Mariah Duran: USA’s top-ranked female street skateboarder

Dew Tour Des Moines kicked off at Lauridsen Skatepark this week, with the world’s top skaters in town for the Olympic qualifying event.

Mariah Duran is a professional skateboarder from Albuquerque, New Mexico. The 24-year-old has been competing at the professional level since 2018 when she was signed to Meow Skateboards. Duran recently won the USA Skateboarding National Championships Women’s Street division and is the USA’s top-ranked female street skateboarder. Get to know more about Duran in the video above.

Watch a live stream of Dew Tour Des Moines here.