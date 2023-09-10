Des Moines, IOWA — March to the Capitol walk honors victims and heroes killed on September 11th, 2001.

Monday will mark 22 years since the terrorist attacks in our country.

Bob Lyons started the March to the Capitol walk in 2015. According to the website, Lyons worked in New York City in 2001. He worked 10 miles from the World Trade Center and was scheduled to work on 9/11. The towers were hit before he went to work. A month later, he went back to the city and saw the aftermath.

He later returned back home to St. Louis, Missouri. Every year he attended small 9/11 ceremonies, but later discovered a memorial walk called March to the Arch. Lyons later moved to Des Moines and decided to start the memorial walk in Des Moines.

It is held every year and led by two firefighters, Michael Dunkin and Brandon Glenn.

The walk is 21 miles, starting from Centennial Park in Waukee and ending at the Iowa State Capitol.

Organizers say 21 distance represents the 21-gun salute.

They will be making seven stops at firehouses and one at Glendale Cemetery throughout the day.

Organizers say you can walk the entire 21 miles or the distance suitable to your schedule and ability. They also say to remember your American flag.

It starts at 9:11 a.m. on Monday. You can sign up to walk by going to the website.