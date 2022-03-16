WHO 13 NEWS – Iowans are preparing for the madness ahead as the NCAA men’s basketball tournament kicks off Thursday.

As the basketball players hit the court, sports bettors will be wagering on their phones.

“It gives me that thrill of being right, that I knew it. I knew what was gonna happen in that event,” Trent Condon, a sports talk radio host on KXNO, said.

Condon has been placing bets for 25 years and was thrilled when it finally became legal in Iowa back in 2019. Since then, he’s seen it become more a part of our everyday lives.

“It really takes what some people think of maybe a dirty word of gambling and really brings it to the forefront,” Condon said.

The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission says last March, sports bettors wagered more than $161 million. This year, it’s anticipated the handle will be closer to $300 million.

“The biggest thing about March is it’s not just the sports gambler,” Condon explained. “This is where, you know, you got Alice up in the office and she’s making her pool and she does it by her favorite color. Or Bill that’s never watched a basketball game before but he went to ISU so he’s gonna pick the Cyclones all the way.”

The Commission credits the boost to more operators offering it, more advertisements promoting it, and a full slate of opportunities after canceled and limited postseason tournaments last year. Not to mention, it also helps when teams from Iowa are playing.

“A lot of our business does depend on local teams,” Garrick Mallory, Assistant Director of Pari-Mutuels at Prairie Meadows, said.

Prairie Meadows in Altoona is geared up for more people to place bets in person the next few weeks. Whether you make the trip or gamble from your phone, experienced betters such as Condon say it’s best to know your limits.

“Short term, you might make a profit. You make some money. Take that money out, enjoy your winnings and go out like that because long term, unfortunately, there’s very, very few of us that can become a winner,” Condon said.

As for the future of sports betting, Condon could see live wagering taking off in the next couple of years whether that be pitch to pitch in baseball or play to play in football.

If you think you may have a gambling problem, you can get free help at 1-800-Bets-Off.