March 2022 Recap

March 2022 is a month many Iowans will never forget after the severe weather season started on March 5th with Iowa’s first EF-4 tornado since 2013. So far 14 tornadoes have been confirmed for that day. March 5th’s tornadoes were followed by over five inches of snow for parts of central Iowa on the 6th and 7th.

March 2022 Snow in Des Moines

March 2022 Precipitation in Des Moines

March 2022 High Temperatures in Des Moines

2021-2022 Snow Season through April 3

In all, 8.8″ of snow fell in Des Moines during March which was 4.4″ above the average. It also puts Des Moines up to near average for yearly snowfall. Through April 3, 34.6″ of snow has fallen during the current season, which is within one inch of the average up to this point.

Not all of the precipitation fell as snow. March 5 brought 1.35″ of rain to Des Moines with a total of 3.45″ of liquid precipitation for the month. That is over an inch-and-a-quarter above average for March in Des Moines.

While highs ranged from the lower 20s to the mid-70s, March 2022 temperatures came out to near average in the capital city.

What’s ahead for April?

The Climate Prediction Center shows equal chances of above, below, and average temperatures and a better chance of above average precipitation vs average or below average precipitation recordings.

During an average April, Des Moines sees about 1.2″ of snow, but 4.02″ of liquid precipitation. On the 1st of the month, the average high is 57° and the average low is 36°. On the 30th, the average high is 67° and the average low is 46°.

The forecast over the next 5 days remains cool and rainy, but warmer and drier weather looks to return early next week. You can always get an updated look at the forecast by visiting www.WHO13.com/weather.