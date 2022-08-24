IOWA — March 5, 2022 brought the strongest tornado in over eight years to Iowa when an EF-4 tornado tore a 70-mile long track from southwest of Winterset to the northwest side of Newton. Six people were killed by the tornado just south of Winterset, while nine other tornadoes were confirmed that day, including one that produced another fatality in Red Haw State Park, near Chariton.

The Winterset EF-4 tornado packed 170 mph winds at peak strength, and, in addition to being the first EF-4 since the October 2013 Mapleton storm, was the second longest track tornado in Iowa since 1980.

The Lucas County/Red Haw storm rated EF-3. These two tornadoes became the fourth and fifth storms to rate at least EF-3 in Central Iowa since 2018, joining the 2018 Marshalltown and Pella storms, and 2021 Lake City tornado.

Four other Iowa tornadoes that day produced EF-2 damage.

The communities of Patterson, Norwalk, southeast Des Moines, Runnells, Lambs Grove, Newton and many others between received significant damage as the tornado remained on the ground for over 90 minutes.

As the recovery process continues the Disaster Recovery Fund remains active. For more information, or to make a donation, click here.