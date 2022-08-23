HARRISON COUNTY, Iowa – A Nebraska man has been charged in connection with a deadly boating accident on the Missouri River in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources said 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden of Fremont, Nebraska was charged Monday with involuntary manslaughter and boating while intoxicated.

The charges stem from a May 29 accident that happened on the Missouri River near Mondamin. Investigators say Vanderheiden was drunk while operating a 30-foot speed boat that sank. One of his passengers, 20-year-old Emma Olsen of Omaha died in the accident.

Court records show Vanderheiden is scheduled to be officially arraigned on the charges on September 19th.