Manhunt underway for suspect that shot eastern Iowa sheriff’s deputy multiple times

COGGON, Iowa — A manhunt is underway in Linn County after a sheriff’s deputy was shot multiple times while responding to a robbery.

KWWL reports it happened at a Casey’s gas station in Coggon around 10:30 Sunday night. That’s about 35 minutes northeast of Cedar Rapids.

The suspect left the scene in a van and was pursued by another deputy until the suspect crashed and fled on foot. He is described as a black male, mid 30s, approximately 5’10 to 6’2, approximately 200 to 220 pounds, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and dark pants.

The deputy was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for treatment of serious injuries.

Authorities say they believe they’re only looking for the one suspect, but they are “exploring all avenues.”

Multiple law enforcement agencies are participating in the search for the suspect. Portions of Highway 13 have been shut down through Coggon

Residents have been asked to lock their doors and stay in their homes.

⚠️Numerous law enforcement agencies are responding to assist deputies in the Coggon area after a robbery in-progress was reported at the Casey's Store. Shots were fired and a deputy was wounded. Stay indoors and lock your doors. Report suspicious activity immediately at 9-1-1.⚠️ — LinnCountySheriff (@LinnIASheriff) June 21, 2021

The Associated Press contributed to this report.