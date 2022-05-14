APPANOOSE COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous in rural Appanoose County after a deputy was assaulted on Saturday.

According to the Appanoose County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Gary Buckallew was responding to a report of a suspicious person in Moravia when the suspect, 33-year-old David Duane Boley, assaulted him. Boley, who Buckallew says was armed, ran away after the incident.

Deputy Buckallew was taken to Mercy Hospital in Centerville with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Boley is also wanted on warrants for sexual abuse, drug distribution to a minor and child endangerment.

David Duane Boley

Authorities are now looking for Boley in rural Appanoose County, near the town of Iconium. Boley is 5’10” tall and 280 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He has multiple tattoos, including the letters ‘NY’ on his left shoulder, a Green Bay Packers logo on his left arm, and a burning cross on his left forearm.

Boley is considered armed and dangerous; if you see him, call 911 immediately.