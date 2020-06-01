Mandatory Polk County Curfew in Effect ‘Until Further Notice’

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A mandatory curfew is now in place in Polk County until further notice.

The Polk County Board of Supervisors met over Zoom Sunday night to vote on the measure.

The order says the curfew is needed because,”as a result of the death of Mr. George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a violent outbreak of civil unrest and public disorder has taken place on May 29 and May 2020 within Polk County, Iowa…”

The order means residents are to stay in their homes between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. The curfew is in effect county-wide but does not apply to those who are travelling to and from work during those hours, those who require medical assistance or who have a legitimate family emergency and those participating in official religious observance.

The order gives peace officers, “when in full and distinctive uniform or displaying a badge or other insignia of authority, to arrest without warrant any person violating or attempting to violate this Curfew Order in that officer’s presence.”

The Board of Supervisors says it will evaluate the continuing need for the order on a daily basis.