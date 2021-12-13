UPDATE: Man reported missing has been located and is safe, officials say

UPDATE: According to a 1:05 p.m. update from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Lonny Lemaster has been located and is safe.

The PCSO thanked everyone for their assistance in locating him.

ORIGINAL STORY:

POLK COUNTY, Iowa – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man who was last seen Sunday.

Officials say 47-year-old Lonny Lemaster was last seen in northern Polk County around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. He does have medical conditions that require medication.

Lemaster is a white male, 5’9”, 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes. Lemaster was last seen wearing an unknown color of shirt, jeans, and tan shoes.

If you know where Lemaster is or have seen him, please contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 515-286-3333.