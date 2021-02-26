Man Wanted in November Chase Arrested After Ramming Police Vehicle During Another Pursuit

DES MOINES, Iowa – A man Des Moines police officers have been seeking since he escaped from them during a chase back in November is behind bars after another chase Thursday.

Cole Langford, 37, is now facing a litany of charges related to both chases and other criminal incidents.

Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said there were warrants out for his arrest in Urbandale and when UPD detectives tried to arrest him Thursday afternoon, Langford rammed their car with his vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers with DMPD picked up the chase and were able to arrest him near East 33rd and Dubuque.

Police investigating stolen City of Des Moines vehicle ditched after chase on Nov. 12, 2020. (WHO 13)

The last time DMPD chased Langford, officers weren’t so lucky. On February 12, 2020, officers were investigating a report of a suspicious person near 33rd and Hubbell when they encountered Langford and he ran from them.

Police said he stole a City of Des Moines truck, crashed through a fence on East 21st Street and abandoned it outside of a business on East Army Post Road. Langford escaped from the police that day.

Now in the Polk County Jail, Langford is facing multiple charges of eluding, criminal mischief, 2nd-degree theft, assault on police officers, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and possession of controlled substances.