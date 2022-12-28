DES MOINES, Iowa — A man who was wanted for questioning in a murder investigation from earlier this month was found dead in a home on Monday, police said.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, officers responded to a report of a potentially deceased person in someone’s garage in the 400 block of Fulton Drive Monday morning.

Police said the deceased male was confirmed to be Scott L. Lowery, who was wanted for questioning regarding the murder of 51-year-old Natasha Lue Jean Williams. A firearm was found in the garage and Lowery’s death is being investigated as a suicide.

On Dec. 12 at around 10:30 a.m. officers with the Des Moines Police Department conducted a welfare check on Williams in the 1600 block of East Glenwood Drive. When officers arrived they discovered Williams dead inside the home.

Police have not released any information regarding how Williams died, but said the investigation into her murder continues.