ALTOONA, Iowa — An Alabama man is charged with Attempted Murder for allegedly stabbing his fiancé’s brother at an Altoona motel last week.

Jerry Williams, 36, was arrested on St. Patrick’s Day at the Best Western on 34th Avenue NW. According to online court documents, Williams was assaulting his fiancé outside the motel when her brother – Wesley Bennett – stepped in to defend her. Police say Williams then pulled a knife and stabbed Bennett multiple times in the abdomen. Bennett survived the attack and Williams was arrested at the scene.

The Mobile, Alabama man continues to be held in the Polk County Jail on a $150,000 cash bond.