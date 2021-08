DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police arrested a suspect in a stabbing on Sunday.

A man was stabbed in the chest near E. 15th Street and Grand Avenue just before 2 p.m., police said. Police believe the stabbing was drug-related.

The victim is expected to survive, but he remains hospitalized, according to police.

Police arrested a suspect, 41-year-old Timothy Kelley. He is charged with assault with intent to inflict serious injury.

Kelley is being held in the Polk County Jail.