DES MOINES, Iowa — Police have launched a shooting investigation after an adult male showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning.

According to Des Moines Police, officers were called to the 600 block of University Ave. at around 5 a.m. for gunfire heard in the area. As officers were investigating the scene an adult male arrived at MercyOne with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, police said.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, police said.