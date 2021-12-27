Man shot outside Des Moines bar in early December dies from his injuries

DES MOINES, Iowa — The man shot outside of Maingate Bar and Grill near the Iowa State Fairgrounds on Dec. 2 died from his injuries Sunday, and the teen who allegedly shot him is now charged with murder.

According to the Des Moines Police Department, 46-year-old Andrew Lee Hall Sr. was shot in the stomach by 17-year-old Drake Russell Armstrong after Hall attempted to break up a confrontation between Armstrong and a woman.

“[Hall] had been in the hospital for several weeks now and just struggling for his life and unfortunately as the result of his injuries he passed away [Sunday],” said Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek.

The Des Moines Police Department says all three involved in the incident knew each other. As a result of Hall’s death, Armstrong’s charges are being increased.

“Now it has been amended and upgraded to murder in the first degree,” said Parizek. “It is sad because he is a teenager. It didn’t have to happen and now you have a couple different families that are grieving. Unfortunately these are circumstances that we see not too rarely here.”

Parizek mentioned that domestic-type situations are not uncommon, but the severity of this scenario does not happen a lot.

The Des Moines Police Department continue to investigate the incident. This was Des Moines’ 13th homicide of 2021.