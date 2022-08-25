DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times in the parking lot of a southeast Des Moines convenience store Thursday morning, in what investigators believe was a targeted incident.

Bystanders flagged down officers patrolling in the area of the Casey’s at 3527 Indianola Avenue around 11:15 a.m. to notify them of the shooting, Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said.

The victim, an adult male, was sitting on the curb in the parking lot when the suspect walked up and shot him multiple times, Parizek said. He was transported to a Des Moines hospital but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police said the suspect ran off behind the Casey’s and toward the apartments there after the shooting. A K-9 was deployed to track the suspect but they have not been located.

Police have not released a description of the shooter but do not believe there is a danger to the public because the victim appeared to have been the target of the shooting.

Investigators remained on the scene Thursday afternoon gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses.