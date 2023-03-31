DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times early Friday morning in Des Moines’ Oakridge neighborhood.

Officers were called to the Oakridge Apartments just off Keo Way a little after 2:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said an adult male was located suffering from multiple gunshots.

The victim is hospitalized and recovering. Sgt. Parizek said he is expected to survive.

Police have identified a suspect in the shooting but have not released any information about them.

The investigation into the incident is continuing.