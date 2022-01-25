Man shot inside Ankeny apartment, hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

A man suffered a gunshot wound at an apartment in Ankeny on Jan. 25, 2022. (WHO 13)

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police are investigating after a man suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound inside an apartment Tuesday night.

Ankeny police officers responded to the Tradition Pointe Apartments at 1103 SW 28th Street just after 8:30 p.m. and located a man who had been shot inside an apartment. The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

“This is an isolated incident and there is no further danger to the public,” Ankeny Police Sgt. Corey Schneden said.

Police detectives are conducting interviews to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

The Ankeny Police Department will release more information when it is available.