CARROLL, Iowa (KCAU) — A man is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot to the face at a Carroll apartment.

At just before 1 p.m., the Carroll Police Department received a call for a shooting at Fairview Village Apartments in Carroll according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation (DCI).

Law enforcement said that after arriving at the scene they found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the face. The man was transported to a nearby hospital and later flown to Iowa City where he is said to be in critical condition.

Law enforcement said that the incident was likely isolated and do not believe there to be a threat to the public.

DCI did not state that there have been any arrests made and have no released any names at this time. This incident is still under investigation.

The Carroll Police Department was assisted by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Carroll County Ambulance Service, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.