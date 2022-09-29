DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating after one person was shot late Wednesday night in the Drake neighborhood.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. at an apartment in the 2500 block of Kingman Blvd., said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. A 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left leg. Sgt. Parizek said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The suspect in the shooting is known to the victim and police said they stole a vehicle owned by the victim’s family. That vehicle has not yet been located.

The name and physical description of the suspected shooter have not been released by investigators.