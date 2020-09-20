Man Shot by Police Officer in West Des Moines Dies

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The man who was shot by a police officer in West Des Moines Friday night has died, authorities say.

Scott Heisler, 45, was shot by a West Des Moines police officer at his residence and later pronounced dead at a hospital.

West Des Moines and Clive officers arrived to Heisler’s residence at 4300 Woodland Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Friday to arrest him for violating a no-contact order, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety. Officers met Heisler at the front door of his home and informed him of his arrest.

“Heisler, who was standing in the doorway, said that prior to going with police, he was going to retrieve his phone from inside his home. Heisler walked away from the officers, who followed Heisler up a set a stairs. Inside the home, Heisler grabbed a gun and threatened the officers. The officers’ attempts to de-escalate the situation were not successful,” the press release stated.

Eventually, West Des Moines Police Sgt. Kraig Kincaid fired a shot and hit Heisler. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Kincaid, who is a 16-year veteran of the West Des Moines Police Department, has been put on paid administrative leave.

Authorities say each officer was equipped with an operational body camera. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation conducted the investigation into the shooting.