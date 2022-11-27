Des Moines — Des Moines police say a man died after being shot in the head early Sunday morning.

Police say there was a large party taking place at Zora Bar and Rooftop along Ingersoll Avenue.

911 calls came in shortly after 12 a.m.

Police say the man was shot in the head outside of the bar. When police arrived he was found lying in the parking lot.

Medics took the man to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

At this time there are no arrests or suspects, but police confirm this was a targeted incident.

They say they currently have good leads in the investigation.

This is Des Moines’ 16th homicide of the year.

This is a developing story.