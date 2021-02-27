Man Shot and Killed in Des Moines for City’s First Homicide of 2021

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was shot and killed in Des Moines for the city’s first homicide of 2021.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of 19th Street at 11:20 p.m. Friday to investigate a reported shooting, according to the Des Moines Police Department. First responders found a man with a gunshot wound. Fire department medics transported him to a local hospital, where he died at 1:20 a.m. Saturday, police said.

Authorities have not identified the man who died. Police are interviewing witnesses and continue to investigate the case.