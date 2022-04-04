DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the stomach near Court Avenue early Sunday morning.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting behind the Court Center building on Court Avenue, according to the Des Moines Police Department. Witnesses told police a fight broke out inside the building and as security cleared out those involved shots were fired outside.

Police said the man who was shot in the stomach remains hospitalized in serious condition.

Authorities haven’t released his identity yet or announced any arrests.