Man seriously injured in hit-and-run crash, police release photo of suspect vehicle

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are asking for the public’s help to locate a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night that seriously injured a man.

Emergency responders were called to the intersection of SE 14th and Kenyon Avenue around 7:25 p.m. on a report of a crash, according to the Des Moines Police Department. When crews arrived, they learned a 41-year-old man had been crossing SE 14th Street, walking eastbound, when a northbound car struck him.

The man, whose name has not been released, suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized

Police say the car, described as a dark-colored Chrysler 300, fled the scene following the crash. Witnesses told police the car had been speeding and weaving through traffic just before hitting the man.

A photo of the vehicle taken from security video has been released and police say there should be front-end and hood damage visible.

Vehicle sought in hit-and-run crash that seriously injured man in Des Moines on Sept. 23, 2021. (Courtesy: Des Moines Police Department)

If you have any information about the vehicle or its driver, contact Des Moines Police at 515-323-8370 or submit an anonymous tip through CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.