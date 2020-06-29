Man Secretly Recorded 15-Year-Old Girl in Bathroom, Police Say

DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man who is accused of secretly recording a 15-year-old girl using a bathroom at his home is being held in the Polk County Jail on sexual exploitation charges as well as an ICE detainer.

According to criminal complaints filed in the case, 37-year-old Agustin Aguilar-Lopez is facing three felony charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. He was booked into the jail Sunday afternoon.

Aguilar-Lopez is accused of recording a 15-year-old girl, on multiple occasions between April 1st and June 27th, while she used the bathroom at his Des Moines residence. His wife discovered the videos on his iPhone, the complaint said.

During an interview with police, Aguilar-Lopez allegedly admitted to the recording, “because he wanted to see her naked.”

Aguilar-Lopez made a jail court appearance Monday morning, where a bond of $30,000 was set. He will remain in jail on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold.

His preliminary hearing in the case has been scheduled for July 24th.