Man Said He’d Murder Child’s Mother If He Could ‘Get Away With It,’ Police Say

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Perry man is being held in the Dallas County Jail on a charge of stalking after allegedly sending text messages to the mother of his child, claiming he would kill her if he could get away with it.

Thirty-seven-year-old Benjamin Ohrtman was booked into the jail Monday morning.

The criminal complaint in the case from the Adel Police Department claims Ohrtman sent text messages to the victim on June 11th, “stating that he would murder her, if he could get away with it.”

A previous petition from the victim, for relief from domestic abuse, outlines some of the texts Ohrtman allegedly sent.

“What business is it of yours if I’m going to see our daughter @ work? I f—— loath you, if I knew I could get away w/it, I’d murder you. I know I’d never get away with it so that’s not a threat.”

The complaint says Ohrtman sent several messages to the victim over the course of a few months that caused her “to feel frightened, intimidated, and threatened.”

The messages also contained information about Ohrtman’s possession of a handgun and statements that he wished he “had it in him to kill the victim before himself.”

A no contact order was put in place to protect the victim and her children.

A preliminary hearing has been set for July 16 in the case.