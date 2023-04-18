DES MOINES, Iowa — A fire caused extensive damage to a Des Moines hotel Monday afternoon and one person had to be rescued.

The fire at the Baymont Inn & Suites at 4685 NE 14th Street was called in at 1:20 p.m., according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were the first on the scene and when they arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from a window on the first floor.

Deputies entered the building and began evacuating occupants, but because of the thick smoke in the building, they were forced to exit. One male was found leaning out of his second-floor window, unable to leave because of the smoke and deputies used a ladder to bring him safely to the ground.

Fire crews from multiple local agencies responded to extinguish the flames and search the structure to make sure no one was still inside.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The investigation into what caused the fire is still active.