Man Killed in UTV Accident in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A 21-year-old man died in a UTV accident in Dallas County on Sunday.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says the accident occurred on private property near K Avenue and Panther Creek Road just before 3:30 p.m. The man driving the UTV died from his injuries and a female passenger sustained minor injuries.

Authorities did not release any other information about the crash. The identities of those involved have not yet been released.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, Adel First Responders and Dallas County EMS responded to the accident.