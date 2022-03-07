LUCAS COUNTY, Iowa – Emergency management officials have released the name of the man who died when a tornado ripped through Red Haw State Park Saturday in southern Iowa.

The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office and ADLM Emergency Management Agency confirmed 40-year-old Jesse Theron Fisher, of Chariton, died from injuries he received in the tornado. One other person was injured and remains hospitalized.

According to Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Lamb, the National Weather Service has tentatively confirmed the Lucas County tornado was an EF3 and had peak winds of 138 miles per hour.

Fisher is one of seven people who died in a tornado outbreak on March 5th in Iowa.

Six people were killed in an EF4 tornado in Madison County. Among them were four members of the same family:

Melissa Bazley, 63

Michael Bolger, 37

Kinlee Bolger, 5

Owen Bolger, 2

The other two victims were:

Rodney Clark, 64

Cecilia Lloyd, 72