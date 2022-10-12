Accident at E. 16th and Hull in Des Moines on October 12, 2022. (WHO 13)

DES MOINES, Iowa — An adult male who was seriously injured in a crash between an SUV and UTV on the city’s northeast side Wednesday morning has passed away.

At approximately 7:46 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a crash at the intersection of East 16th Street and Hull Ave. When first responders arrived they found a collision between a SUV and John Deere UTV with one person seriously injured.

Medics transported the 68-year-old male to the hospital where he later passed away from his injuries. The male’s identity has not been released at this time.

According to the police, there is no evidence of impairment, distraction, or excessive speed by the SUV driver. The crash is still under investigation.

This is the 17th traffic-related fatality in Des Moines this year, the police said.