Man injured in shooting at Pleasant Hill apartment complex

Credit: (Images_By_Kenny/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images)

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa — Pleasant Hill police are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the rear parking area of 720 Sherrylynn Boulevard at 4:35 a.m. after a man was shot. The man, who is in his 40s, was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police did not release his condition.

Police took a person of interest to the Pleasant Hill Police Station for questioning, but no one has been arrested yet in connection to the shooting.

The Pleasant Hill Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pleasant Hill Police Department at 515-265-1444.

