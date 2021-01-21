Man Injured in Late Night Des Moines Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating after a man suffered a serious injury in a shooting late Wednesday night on the city’s southeast side.

The call about the shooting at a car dealer/repair shop in the 1700 block of SE 14th St. came in at 11:12 p.m., according to Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Police say a few people were hanging out in the garage when someone outside started shooting into the building. A 37-year-old male was hit in the leg and seriously injured. Police say the victim is expected to survive.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

Investigators have not released any information about a possible suspect or suspects in the case.