Man in Critical Condition Following Lower Beaver Neighborhood Shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a Des Moines man in the Lower Beaver neighborhood.

According to Des Moines police, officers were called to MercyOne Medical Center at 12:01 a.m. Thursday on a report of a shooting victim that had been brought there by private vehicle.

The victim, a 25-year-old male resident of Des Moines, is in critical condition because of injuries received in the shooting.

Police found the crime scene in the 3100 block of Twana Drive and are interviewing witnesses in the case.

No other information was immediately released.